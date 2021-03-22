Reader ‘s opinion Children’s music plays on Yle’s channels

Wild berry and Antti Aittokoski want more visibility for children’s music on YLE’s channels (HS Opinion 13.3.).

Yle is a key player in children’s culture in Finland and children are an important target group for us. We create, develop and produce domestic culture in our children’s programs and bring out the children’s own culture, ie also children’s music. In the summer, we will launch a children’s program at Yle Areena, where children’s music will be heard.

Yle Areena already has children’s music in both audio and video formats. We have produced several hundred songs of children’s music so 100 children’s songs series than Little Kakkonen To the adventure plane. Completely new children ‘s music has also been ordered for the current year, and Little Kakkonen children’s concerts showcase fresh and familiar music aimed at children.

One of Yle’s tasks is to strengthen Finnish culture. Children’s music is an important part of this task.

Teija Rantala

Head of Children’s Programs, Yle

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.