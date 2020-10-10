Reader ‘s opinion Children’s and young people’s books are published a lot, but they don’t get visibility

New publications can be viewed through the Lukemo portal.

Children and Youth Foundation a recent survey found that young people would read more if they found something interesting to read. More than a thousand children’s and young people’s books are published in Finland every year, about half of which are domestically produced. However, few books gain visibility in the media, and information about the diverse offerings is not passed on to children and young people.

The state of emergency caused by the coronavirus has strongly affected the visibility of the literature. The Turku and Tampere book fairs have been canceled. The Helsinki Book Fair is implemented as a virtual program, where only a fraction of children’s and young people’s literature is on display compared to normal. There are a few individual children’s books on display whose authors or characters are already well known anyway. The Kirja-Kallio program features some young adult literature.

Children’s and young writers now need every possible visibility for their works. However, the largest literary event in our country does not seem to highlight the reading and diverse selection of books by children and young people in its virtual implementation.

The situation is not that fewer books will be published this year than usual. On the contrary, the selection of books for children and young people is as rich and high quality as before. New publications can be viewed Lukemo portal through which all children’s and young people’s literature published in Finland after 2018 is compiled.

The magazines should make more extensive compilations of books published for children and young people. The school can be booked from the Reading Center for a virtual visit by the author so that the books and readers meet. Now is a good time to buy a book gift for a child or young person or go to the library to borrow new books. All adults are needed to highlight children’s and young people’s literature.

At a time when children and young people have more time than usual to read – when it is best to stay at home, even in a small runny nose – every effort should be made to raise the profile of children’s and young people’s literature.

Together, these vital books for children and young people will be spectacularly highlighted. It is shown that a speech about reading is not just a ringtone.

Kaisa Laaksonen

Executive Director, Institute of Children’s Letters

Netta Walldén

chairman, Finnish youth writers

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.