Reader ‘s opinion Children should be taught first aid skills

Lay assistance to a sick or disabled person is invaluable.

Ninth grader Marius Tolonen wrote (HS Opinion 2.4.) Relevant. Calling the emergency number 112 will bring help to the scene, but always with a delay. The most significant actions to save a sick or injured life are done by lay people nearby.

In Europe, two jumbo jetties a day die of sudden cardiac arrest. A significant proportion of these sufferers would be rescued by very simple actions. These people are people of all ages, working, schoolchildren, active seniors. Someone can be close to you.

Helping another in an emergency is a duty in Finland, but teaching these skills is not. Children are enthusiastic learners, and what they learn as children is remembered well into adulthood. So children are definitely the most suitable group to teach first aid skills – not to mention early firefighting skills.

The World Recovery Organization (ILCOR) has been campaigning on the theme “Kids save lives” for years. With the help of ministries, we have got schoolchildren in the curriculum for schoolchildren in several countries. One hour of biology and one hour of exercise once a year for 9-12 year olds is used to teach the skills needed to help a cardiac arrest patient. In Finland, this did not happen despite the companies.

Fortunately, there are actors, such as Lähi-Tapiola, which carried out a significant educational campaign with the Finnish Red Cross (SPR). Personally, I try my best, and now the teaching of at least one class has just been agreed with Munkkiniemi Primary School with the idea that as a homework, the children then teach their people the same skill.

Even during a coronavirus pandemic, people get hurt and happen. The lay assistance provided is invaluable. I agree with you, Marius Tolonen: lax attitude towards first aid skills in teaching is what I agree is frowned upon.

Maaret Castrén

Secretary, World Recovery Organization ILCOR

expert, SPR

