Reader ‘s opinion Changing the vaccination schedule will result in immediate action

Municipal elections approaching, it has been proposed to vaccinate election officials before the election, as opposed to a vaccination plan that has also been approved by the government.

The prioritization of election officials is difficult to understand. The elections will take place in one day, and the preparatory work will not take long. Thus, the contract is over in a few moments.

If one deviates from the agreed vaccination schedule, there is quite a bit of a challenge ahead. If election officials get priority, why don’t contact teachers give contact? Or working in shops, hairdressers, restaurant workers and so on. These groups and many other similar groups meet other people in close contact from day to day. Electoral officers usually also represent a political party, so prioritizing the vaccination queue can create the impression that vaccination can be accelerated through politics.

So let’s stick to the vaccination order that has already been agreed. It is generally accepted and aims for the lowest possible mortality.

Asko Luukkainen

Tuusula

