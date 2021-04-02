Reader ‘s opinion Chains have largely avoided infection chains

A single, unfortunate case does not tell the reality of the entire choir field.

Helsingin Sanomat in the story (1.4.) Presented the spread of coronavirus in a choir rehearsal through an individual case. The case is very unfortunate, and our associations take part in the grief of the choir who lost her spouse.

Unfortunately, in this November case, the contexts were not done. A misleading picture might have emerged for the reader in which a single group of songs seemed to represent the reality of the entire choir field.

In the autumn, the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the authorities enabled choir operations throughout Finland with special security measures. The instructions of the authorities and the umbrella organizations of music enthusiasts required the choirs to have adequate safety distances, asymptomatic access to rehearsals, good hand hygiene, avoidance of close contact and social interaction, and the use of masks.

The majority of the choirs and vocal groups worked exactly as instructed. During the autumn, thousands of responsible choir rehearsals were held all over Finland. In them, infection chains were largely avoided, even in cases where a person who had a positive coronavirus test result soon after exercise was present.

Assistant Professor Ville Vuorinen estimates that FFP2 or FFP3 protectors cannot be used correctly while singing. One of the choir members also commented that masks cannot be worn while singing. However, this is not the case. In addition to the choirs, professional singers from the National Opera, for example, have rehearsed with the masks. No masks were used in the rehearsals of the choir presented by the story, and in addition, some of the choir members continued to socialize even after the rehearsal. The choir in question is an exception in its way of operating, and thus it does not tell about the activities of Finnish choirs in general during a pandemic.

Tens of thousands of people sing in Finnish choirs, and the choirs employ thousands of professional musicians, such as choir directors, singing teachers, composers, arrangers and musicians. The music industry has suffered unreasonably from coronavirus restrictions for more than a year. We would like the choir activity to be dealt with in a matter-of-fact and versatile way in the media, as there has already been enough beaten.

Sanna Katajavuori

Executive Director, Sulasol ry

Elisa Huovinen

Chairman, Finnish Choir Conductors Association

Sanna-Mari Holma

Executive Director, Finnish Workers’ Music Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.