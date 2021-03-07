Reader ‘s opinion Cardboard boxes can often be returned with the next shipment

Ruth Rosenlöf wrote (HS Opinion 15.2.) How food orders become too much cardboard waste, which burdens the waste stations of housing associations and increases costs. And it shouldn’t be hard to return the boxes with the next shipment and how the boxes will stay usable for a long time.

This is often the case now. Our store, which brings in a weekly shipment, will take the boxes of the previous shipment with them. The boxes will not be recirculated during the coronary virus period – for obvious reasons. The climate is also saved when the number of emptyings of the housing association does not increase.

Riitta Louhelainen

Oulu

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.