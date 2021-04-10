Reader ‘s opinion Carbon neutrality is not the real goal

Instead, the actual measures taken by companies and governments to reduce emissions and bring low-emission solutions to the market and society should be looked at.

Supplier Jarno Hartikainen dealt with his case (HS 28.3) credit for companies ’carbon neutrality goals and why focusing on them can be misleading.

However, it was possible to get an idea that the problem would be especially in the communication of Finnish companies, although the challenges of carbon neutrality concern the concept itself and thus make it difficult to interpret the goals on a common scale everywhere – even when looking at countries’ carbon neutrality goals.

There are inevitably practical challenges involved in measuring your carbon footprint – especially when the emissions are from the activities of other companies or even consumers, to which the scope 3 emissions mentioned in the story refer. The required information may not be available to reporting companies, or rough estimates may need to be relied upon.

On the other hand, the nature of the GHG protocol also means that emissions accounting seems to be doubled. In other words, the same emissions will be calculated as both scope 1 and 2 emissions for one company and scope 3 emissions for other companies. The carbon footprint is thus basically something shared or co-produced.

In addition to the measurement challenge, it is more essential to understand that scope 3 emissions arise from activities over which the reporting entity has no direct control. The company’s influence on, for example, emissions from electricity consumption caused by the use of products is more limited than in the case of emissions directly generated in its own operations. For example, emissions may be more significantly affected by the power source used than the characteristics of the device. Situations vary by company and industry.

Carbon neutrality should therefore not be seen as an end in itself. Instead, the actual measures taken by companies and governments to reduce emissions and bring low-emission solutions to the market and society should be looked at. Carbon neutrality goals should be understood as commitments that guide companies and governments, not the goal itself.

Antti Turunen

accountability expert

Central Chamber of Commerce

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.