Can small Finland continue to trust that we will not only be used to pay bills?

Discourse The € 750 billion stimulus package is in its last round and is being messed up as expected. The latest question is whether the big EU countries can trust Finland if we do not accept the stimulus package.

Let’s make the concepts clear. Finland pays a net membership fee to the Union, and there is no question of its non-compliance now. We are not leaving the Union. It is a question of how to deal with a large, market-based financial package for the economic recovery of the Member States.

As an economist, I would imagine that the amount would be distributed to everyone so that everyone gets their share, which would increase the liquidity of its economy and revitalize it. No one would have to pay net, as is the case now with the draft agreement made and approved by our government negotiators. When Finland transfers euros to others, we will revive their economies and dry our own. This structural error should therefore be corrected by the members together before the final adoption of the package.

Secondly, it is also a question of relative competitiveness. If large, net recipients use their stakes well, they will improve their competitiveness vis-à-vis our own products. There is no resuscitation for us either.

So we have been rolled over, and accepting such a result is a loss – no resignation or a lack of confidence in the EU. The views of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, which have now been glowed, do not have a penny to compare in the Union; not even when it begins to address the following possibilities for solidarity, which are already being discussed between Germany and France.

It is therefore not a question of whether large EU member states can trust Finland. The problem is the opposite. Can small Finland continue to trust that we will not only be used to pay bills.

Raimo Ilaskivi

Helsinki

