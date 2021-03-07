Reader ‘s opinion Camp school should be the right of every child

At overnight camp, the young person understands how it feels to be good to be with other people.

In our society bubbling nasty things. There is hate speech, extremism, bullying and loneliness. People are losing deep interaction with other people.

There is bullying in schools, but so it is in working life. How to put an end to bullying? Thousands of feedback from children and young people about camp schools are writing an encouraging message. Improving class spirit, reducing bullying, and finding new friends are gratifyingly general feedback at the end of camps. Why? At overnight camp, the young person understands how it feels to be good to be with other people. When a young person writes as their best camp experience that “I got better distances with friends and now I get along with everyone”, it’s worth listening to adults.

Decision-makers are under constant pressure to come up with new forms of work for youth work, as a large number of children and young people experience loneliness and uncertainty about their future. The lack of social life has added to the distress. Youth work has taken a digital leap, but we cannot completely replace genuine encounters. Once the pandemic is over, it is the job of adults to ensure that young people are allowed to participate and face each other in a safe environment.

The construction of the Finnish network of youth centers has begun more than 40 years ago to promote peace education and international mobility. Overnight camp still has the magic we remember from our own youth. The campfire brings people together in one background and skin color regardless.

The camp is an ancient but still working form of work that supports multidisciplinary learning entities in the curricula. Could Finland be a country where camp school would be the right of every child? The right to experience lifelong memories and build deeper interactions with classmates. We have asked what is the greatest fear of children. It is loneliness.

Eija Pietilä

executive director

Finnish Youth Center Association

