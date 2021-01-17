Reader ‘s opinion By light aircraft to the heart of Helsinki

In the conversation The destruction of Malmi Airport or its preservation has lacked a perspective on the positive significance of light scheduled air traffic for the Finnish economy.

The small, quiet and ecological aircraft of the future can offer a considerably more cost-effective way to keep the whole of Finland populated than fast rail traffic. In order for this model to be built, it requires the Malmi field to remain in use in air traffic.

Light scheduled air traffic requires access to the heart of Helsinki. Mäntsälä, Pyhtää, Hyvinkää and Nummela can be alternatives for amateurs but not for those moving to work. If Malmi is now destroyed, we will permanently lose one potential piece in the palette of domestic personal logistics.

Are we doing something now that we will regret in a few decades? Does the municipal zoning monopoly take precedence over the national interest here?

Lauri J. Laine

Master of Science, Helsinki

