Reader ‘s opinion Businesses need professionals

Business skills needs are growing rapidly again. The need to recruit member companies of the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce has increased during the spring, and at the same time the availability of skilled labor has become more difficult. While in September 2020 the growth in recruitment was predicted by only a quarter of those who responded to the Chamber of Commerce’s business survey, in April 2021, nearly half of the companies reported a strong increase in the need for recruitment over the next six months.

There is a growing concern in companies about the ability of vocational training to meet the needs of companies and working life. Compared to the 2018 survey, satisfaction with co-operation with vocational education has decreased. Companies are concerned about the level of competence of both incoming and graduate students in the workplace. There are challenges in both students’ general working life skills and professional competence. Many companies feel left alone with students.

The role of vocational training as a practical implementer of lifelong learning and as a respondent to the shortage of skills is very important. Effective co-operation between companies and educational institutions is a prerequisite for the success of lifelong learning and requires support and resources. The basic role of vocational training as a producer of a skilled workforce must not be left behind in extending compulsory schooling.

Riikka Vataja

leading expert

Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce

