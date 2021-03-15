Reader ‘s opinion Business and service space obligations make affordable housing more difficult

Business and service space obligations are ill-suited to poorly supported housing construction. The facilities must not be financed by subsidized loans, but must be financed separately.

In growth centers there is an acute shortage of affordable rental housing. The shortage will be filled with state-subsidized housing production, to which municipalities will direct plots of land through housing programs.

The objectives of the programs are only part of the solution: it must also be ensured that affordable housing can be provided on the plots allocated to it. Plots must not be accompanied by layout regulations that unreasonably increase costs or are ill-suited to poorly supported housing production.

Rents for state-subsidized housing are determined on the cost principle. All costs are directly reflected in the rents of low-income residents. Reasonable construction costs approved by the Housing Finance and Development Center (Ara) are a condition of the subsidies.

The business and service space obligations of town plans are a lesser known bottleneck. Municipalities require business and service premises for residential buildings in the formulas. The purpose is to guarantee a vivid street view and facilities for services.

Business and service space obligations are ill-suited to poorly supported housing construction. The facilities must not be financed by subsidized loans, but must be financed separately. If the premises do not cover their costs, the losses may not be covered by residents’ rents. Developers of affordable housing inadvertently become risk investors in commercial and service premises.

The problem is solvable. If the municipality wants business and service premises on stone feet, it could be responsible for renting them themselves. The responsibility would remain with those who want the facilities. The municipality can also allocate plots for Ara production that do not have a retail space obligation. This doesn’t have to mean worse locations; often the other half of the block is enough. Instead of business premises, common areas for residents may be allowed on stone feet. Shared study and work spaces or gyms enliven the street scene wherever business premises are.

Lauri Lehtoruusu

Executive Director, Finnish Student Housing SOA ry

Jouni Parkkonen

CEO, Promoters of Affordable Rental Housing – Kova ry

Sampo Vallius

Specialist, Housing Finance and Development Center (ARA)

