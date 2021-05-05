Reader ‘s opinion Bus shifts should not be cut any more

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will cut bus services by six million euros next autumn (HS 4.5.). The measures stem from a corona epidemic that has severely punished public transport.

Under no circumstances should public transport be further weakened. Making it more difficult to use public transport is likely to lead to an increase in the popularity of alternative modes of transport, mainly motoring. HSL’s public transport is largely run on renewable resources, which makes its use environmentally friendly. Municipalities and the state have an absolute obligation to support transport in the Helsinki region with even greater financial subsidies if they claim to be genuinely fighting climate change.

The extension of intervals planned by HSL is not a small problem. According to the HS story, even in Tuusula, “individual little-used shifts” will be abolished. I personally work in Tuusula and I know that its public transport is quite scarce already today – outside peak hours, an almost empty bus usually stops near my workplace once an hour. What do I do if the line intervals I use increase? Am I waiting for hours for a bus or am I forced to resort to driving? Neither option is attractive.

Jakov Gerchman

history student, Bachelor of Arts, Helsinki

