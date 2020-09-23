Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion Building a drip line would revive the economy

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 23, 2020
in World
Pisararata would be an excellent billion-dollar project to revitalize the Finnish economy. Construction would be set in motion quickly – only a final financing decision from the state is missing.

The droplet line would employ thousands in Finland both directly and indirectly during construction, but also after that. The droplet line would create the conditions for the development of long-distance train traffic, and in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area it would raise the profile of short-distance train traffic as a regional mode of transport. In addition, commuter train station areas would become even more attractive for urban compaction.

The decision to build the line would signal that Finland is investing in the future and that there is life even after the coronavirus crisis.

Ari Huotari

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

