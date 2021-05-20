Reader ‘s opinion Build cheap housing for Helsinki residents

Under the municipal elections, all parties are longing for affordable housing, but in the end, no practical action will be taken.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told of the city’s most coveted studio apartment (Home 16.5.). It is an apartment owned by the Helsinki Region Student Housing Foundation (Hoas), located in Kamppi.

It is surprising that the 29-square-meter apartment is used as an attribute small studio apartment. Isn’t it a pretty normal size modern house. The rent is 590 euros per month, which is probably based on the activities of the non-profit foundation. The rent is 35 percent cheaper than a similar apartment rented on the open market. In addition, housing allowance for students reduces housing costs.

Does Helsinki give plots of land to Hoas on special terms or does Hoas fight on an equal footing with others?

When you think of low- and middle-paid Helsinki residents who work, it’s a pity. As municipal elections approach once again, all parties are longing for affordable housing, but what are they doing? No practical action will be taken. Probably the biggest reason is the city’s insatiable greed in land pricing, and politicians are blessing this.

In order for Helsinki and business to have the skilled, often underpaid staff they need, the only solution is to build housing that is not only affordable but cheap. There must be several options: rental apartments, right-of-occupancy and co-ownership apartments, and possibly apartments with a new concept.

And these apartments do not have to be in Kamppi. It is enough that they are well connected.

Olli Nurminen

Helsinki

