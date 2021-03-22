Reader ‘s opinion Bring the street café market to Elielinaukio and make it the heart of Helsinki

Observation pictures Of the buildings planned for Elielinaukio, they say that a new building the size of Sokos would permanently destroy the open space next to the Railway Station.

Elielinaukio should be made the heart of Helsinki. A street cafeteria could be placed there, like on Senate Square last summer. There are large flows of people in the area around the station. That is where open space is needed. What an insanely great place to get there by subway, bus and train! The parking garage is just below. Oodi and the Baana cycling route are also nearby.

Helsinki, like other European cities, needs a street café market where you can rest by the cupboard, meet friends while having lunch or just sit and enjoy the atmosphere of the city center.

In winter, there is a shortage of snow placement places in Helsinki. Let’s make a snow castle network for the market. Collect downtown snow as a mountain over snow cave molds. An efficient centrifuge throws a load one after another in a flash over the molds. The snow can be dirty, but showing a mess is an environmental act. We see how we live. Once the snow is closed, it is easier to collect masks, plastic bags and jars from the market than to fish them from the seabed.

Erkki Pitkäranta

architect, Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.