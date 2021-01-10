Reader ‘s opinion Breastfeeding can help mothers cope

Most of the time, breastfeeding is easy and even fun. I feel that despite supervision, breastfeeding has improved my mental well-being.

I am Esa Mäkinen (HS Markings 8.1.) way an experienced baby feeding expert. Like Mäkinen, I am familiar with the breastfeeding recommendations of the National Institute for Health and Welfare and the World Health Organization (WHO) based on research data, and I will not repeat them here. I want to highlight the opposite of my experience with the effects of breastfeeding on a mother’s coping and division of labor within the family.

I breastfed month or two, and I remember well the first few weeks tuskastumisen, weeping and kivunkin. Learning together with your baby makes it quite possible to cope with them, and breastfeeding after breastfeeding is the most practical way to take care of your baby’s nutrition. The interface is hard at the time of tooth coming, but most of the time breastfeeding is easy and even more fun as the interaction increases.

I feel that despite supervision, breastfeeding has improved my mental well-being.

I strongly disagree with Mäkinen that exclusive breastfeeding side effect of the mother’s responsibility would increase the treatment of the baby else. Of course, I base my understanding on my own experience. My spouse has changed far more diapers and ragged clothes than I have. She’s also better off carts about how many naps she just carted on to the baby, whether vitamin drops have been given and where the counseling card is. Our stomach-stricken babies have spent hundreds of hours in a baby carrier listening to his heartbeat, and later he has given up his body for climbing purposes.

I disagree with the generalizations presented by Mäkinen, full of nectar that would lead to the growth of the older baby breastfeeding caring responsibilities. Supporting breastfeeding does not drive the spouse to the outer perimeter of parenthood.

Katja Litola

housewife, master and breastfeeding

Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.