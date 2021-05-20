Reader ‘s opinion Boys ’Day didn’t interest decision makers – nor did anyone else

Equality is that a small child, regardless of gender, receives an equal message of being important and loved.

May International Boys’ Day was celebrated on the 16th. “Is there one?” Is a very typical reaction if you mention something about it. It is no wonder, for nothing is said or written about the day. With a quick google, you can find numerous visible examples of how differently the girls ’day was celebrated in October. Even our prime minister then publicly declared that he was on the “girls side”. From Boys ’Day, ministers and MPs were completely silent. So were the mainstream media and Finnish influencers.

Is such activity really, according to the current understanding, gender equality? Very rarely does the equality debate stop to consider what all this might look like to a child of this time.

The equality debate has largely been truncated to a power struggle between Seth and aunts of middle-aged and older years, which involves a lot of historical ballast. I think it would be more fruitful to look to the future and think about what kind of world we are building for our children together.

Equality is that a small child, regardless of his or her gender, receives an equal message that he or she is an important, loved and remarkable member of society just as he or she is. A child growing up from such starting points learns to appreciate and respect not only himself but also others in a healthy way.

Johanna Toivonen

Jyväskylä

