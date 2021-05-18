Reader ‘s opinion Bilingualism in visa applications works!

Yle renewed this year’s preview of Eurovision Visa bubbleas a program called. The presenters are Eva Frantz from Sweden and Mikko Silvennoinen from Finland.

The bilingual format of the visa bubble was successful. Bilingualism really worked, it was natural and even fun to follow. Some spoke Finnish, some Swedish and some changed the language from Finnish to Swedish and vice versa in one and the same speech. That is what living bilingualism should be like. Such more, Yle and other channels!

Juha Helvelahti

Helsinki

