Reader ‘s opinion Bilingualism in visa applications works!

by admin
May 18, 2021
in World
0

Reader's opinion

Yle renewed this year’s preview of Eurovision Visa bubbleas a program called. The presenters are Eva Frantz from Sweden and Mikko Silvennoinen from Finland.

The bilingual format of the visa bubble was successful. Bilingualism really worked, it was natural and even fun to follow. Some spoke Finnish, some Swedish and some changed the language from Finnish to Swedish and vice versa in one and the same speech. That is what living bilingualism should be like. Such more, Yle and other channels!

Juha Helvelahti

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can submit an opinion piece or read the principles of the article at www.hs.fi/kirjoitamielipidekirjoitus/.

