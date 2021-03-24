Reader ‘s opinion Behind the coronavirus lies another pandemic

Loneliness, intolerance, and a lack of initiative threaten to pile up as a bomb for mental health problems, another pandemic.

Over a year a persistent pandemic causes not only an upper respiratory tract infection but also a different type of symptom as a side effect of the restrictions. Loneliness, intolerance, and a lack of initiative threaten to pile up as a bomb for mental health problems, another pandemic.

Some problems cannot be avoided. Perceived social isolation, however, is a comprehensively studied risk factor for many disease groups, and the effects are cumulative. We easily weigh the health effects of the virus against the economic consequences of the restrictions. Now is the time to bring the health disadvantages of the restrictions to the fore as well.

Even justified restrictive measures hit many young adults living alone with unreasonable force. The expectations of those who move to study in a foreign place about teaching, making new friends and an inspiring stage of life are drying up. Significant harm to coping has been seen in Finland both in studies and in working life. The support network and community are also mediators of new ideas and peer education. The long-term disadvantages of their absence are difficult to assess.

The effects are already visible. Student organizations have also called for concrete action.

Should communities of young students – such as subject organizations and universities – be allowed to hold meetings, even in small groups? Responsible encounters are especially important for those who already lack contacts. Communities cannot help the lonely if the judgmental culture of dialogue continues.

Even the slightest easing of restrictions that can help young people can save several students or a spring at work. Even the slightest show of understanding and empathy can help any of us cope.

Small deeds can now dismantle the menacingly bombardment of mental health problems. The consequences of the explosion may not be sustainable even for a stable economy.

Matias Posa

Bachelor of Medicine, Helsinki

Paulus Torkki

Assistant Professor, University of Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.