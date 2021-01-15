Reader ‘s opinion Bankruptcy settlement must be given a chance

Creditors The right to file debtors for bankruptcy will return to almost normal in early February. Initially, an appropriate restriction has come to an end. Still, the closure of all bankrupt companies is not inevitable.

A sensible overall solution can be reached through bankruptcy settlement. If the company has the potential for recovery, the 30-day payment period until the end of September should not be used for disputes but for preliminary settlement negotiations.

The possibility of bankruptcy settlement does not require changes in legislation but wisdom and courtesy. Still, it may be helpful to discuss whether the bankruptcy settlement support requirement should be lowered by amending the Bankruptcy Act, at least temporarily. The economic impact of the pandemic will not end at the end of next September.

Tuomas Hupli

Assistant Professor of Procedural Law, University of Turku

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.