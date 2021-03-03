Reader ‘s opinion Banking services must be guaranteed for everyone

Opening a bank account for the association is almost impossible.

In Finland cannot operate without banking services. Online banking IDs are now needed in just about all authentication from healthcare to the taxpayer. Payment transactions are based on card and online payments. Banks are not obliged to provide basic banking services to everyone.

Opening a bank account for the association is almost impossible. Several banks completely refuse to open accounts for associations. A few banks require the transfer of their own personal affairs to the relevant bank. I don’t want to mess up my own banking with community affairs. The price cannot be fixed. Associations pay corporate package prices for their banking services. It is quite common for a significant portion of a small association’s annual expenses to go to banking services.

There is no open competition in banking services because there are practically no alternatives. The account must be taken from where it can be obtained at all. Similar stories are constantly heard from associations and small entrepreneurs.

Small customers would need their own bank, who would set up?

Taru Reinikainen

member of the board of eight different associations, Helsinki

