Reader ‘s opinion Baby cafes and fairy tales were missed

Coronavirus year has been bittersweet. My firstborn was born last year after years of waiting. Due to restrictions, the father was unable to participate in the life of the newborn in the maternity ward and relatives were unable to greet the newcomer.

As the baby grows, baby cafes and fairy tales have been missed. Loneliness conquered the I stubbornly thought that we are not alone in the situation. We rejoice in the little one with relatives and friends then later, even on his first birthday. Now it seems that the first birthday is celebrated in three places when the disease situation only gets worse. We are already talking about restrictions on movement. Hopeful vaccines have become an unattainable dream image.

The will to fight begins to end. I’ve never been bitter before in my life, but now that I’m reading about private cottage parties, I ask the partygoers: Was it worth it? Many have lost immeasurably valuable things during the year that can no longer be recovered. I will never get my firstborn again, nor will I have my first baby year back.

Nadja Karaaslan

Vantaa

