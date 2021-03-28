Reader ‘s opinion Automation has taken humanity away from taxation

Like the clerk, the machine does not detect obvious errors and cannot take care of the taxpayer’s legal protection.

Digitization has streamlined tax transactions and tax delivery. However, many have fallen helplessly out of the sled and are left alone with their tax issues. Instead of Somepöhinä, the Tax Administration should also focus on core issues: organizing smooth transactions. The authority must provide service and advice so that taxpayers can deal with their case.

Concerns about the disappearance of the Tax Administration’s service principle have recently found their way to the desk of Deputy Ombudsman Maija Sakslin. The bile has come. Automated decision-making and the use of hired labor have been deemed illegal, and queuing times for telephone service have been considered unreasonable. It seems that progress has been made in the development of services in terms of information systems and digitals. Good governance and legal protection are forgotten legal interests.

With the increase in automation, humanity in taxation is gone: like a clerk, a machine does not detect obvious errors and cannot take care of the taxpayer’s legal security. Wrong information in the wrong place can lead to unreasonable penalties in the world of automation.

A good example of machine blindness to human error is provided by the Deputy Ombudsman’s decision of December 2020. In the case, the information provided by the taxpayer on the wrong form had automatically overridden the previously correctly reported information. The obvious error did not come up for the clerk to investigate but went through and the taxpayer was punished.

The Deputy Ombudsman found the procedure of the Tax Administration to be unlawful. The matter was not clarified and the authority did not arrange for the taxpayer to be consulted. It is easy to agree with this interpretation. The use of automation must not be at the expense of the taxpayer’s legal protection, and not everything can be left to automation.

The case concerned a forest owner. The average age of forest owners in Finland is about 59 years. The share of the elderly in Finland is generally high – at the end of 2019, there were more than 874,000 people over the age of 70.

According to a study conducted by Statistics Finland in 2020, only 20 per cent of people over the age of 75 have sent a completed official form online. This reality of living life seems to have been forgotten in the Tax Administration when the digital moped has embarked on the highway.

The activities of the tax administration are governed by the Administrative Procedure Act. The service principle, which is part of good administration, requires that, when taxation is digitalized, everyone must be guaranteed appropriate service channels and means of bringing their case to the attention of the Tax Administration without the threat of tax increases.

The proverb says that there is no need to die and pay taxes. Enabling the latter is the main task of the Tax Administration.

Kati Malinen

General Counsel, Central Association of Taxpayers

Tiina Ruohola

tax expert, Confederation of Finnish Industries

