Reader ‘s opinion Attitudes limit the employment of older people

The corona era has made it visible that when a 50-55 year old gets a dismissal tag in his hand, the wall rises.

Supplier Teemu Luukka discussed (HS 18.9.) merit in the case of the over-55s, mainly in the case of the abolition of the pension tube. It is true, as Luukka stated, that the requirement of ten thousand employees will not be fulfilled if the pipeline is not removed.

We also want to bring another perspective to the debate. In Finland, there seems to be a kind of collective attitude towards older workers.

Technology is evolving rapidly and the entire office world has revolutionized with digitalization. The young generation has already grown up here. Although the framework is changing, the importance of in-depth expertise has not disappeared and will not disappear anywhere. In working life, there is still a need for interaction and negotiation skills, an interpersonal understanding, a long perspective – qualities that experience brings with it.

The best combo is created in such a way that the work community understands to combine the long curves created by evolving technology and tacit knowledge and experience by leaps and bounds. All accountability reports talk about the diversity of the work community as a value, but often the proclamation is a mere floral language.

Attitudes are bound to change, not least because people stay healthy and live longer, while birth rates are alarmingly low. The population is aging rapidly. More and more people approaching the traditional retirement age want to continue working.

The corona era has made it visible that when a 50-55 year old gets a dismissal tag in his hand, the wall rises. Experience is required, but it is required to have accumulated by the age of 40. The problem is great, especially in so-called expert positions and middle management. When you go really high in the hierarchy, only the sky is the roof. For presidents and UN secretaries-general, age seems to be merit.

In addition to removing the pension tube, there is a need to shake up attitudes and have an in-depth discussion on how to develop Finnish working life. Leadership rises to a key position when not leading each other’s clones but a bunch of people from different, different ages and backgrounds. We dare to argue that such companies are more successful in the long run than those that systematically ignore experienced applicants who have already had a long career.

The employment rate in Finland will rise to the level of Sweden when there is a common will. When age discrimination in working life is eradicated, the weathered image of aging is also corrected to better reflect reality.

Päivi Mononen-Mikkilä

Kristiina Palmgren

Helsinki

