Reader ‘s opinion Athletic boys are still expected to be tough in many team sports

In racetracks and locker rooms, mocking, barking and discouragement are still seen unfortunately often.

Inline skating and the coaching bouts of team gymnastics and the school bullying cases this fall have rightly crossed the news threshold and stirred the minds. All of these are united by the role of adults who hold power, ie are close to children and young people in everyday life. Adults have failed, sometimes even guilty of bullying themselves. It is very important that we talk about this.

But where is the talk for the boys? Boys are often taught in many team sports to be quiet, to tolerate. Endure, endure, you get a brighter crown. If you want to stay true, don’t whine. Be a man. If a coach barks at you or the whole team under the bench, you deserve it. Be tougher, be better, play now!

The team playing at the competition level comes and is allowed to demand. Players need to commit, want to evolve and try their best. The nature of the sport, when football and hockey are used as examples, requires strength, courage, contact, speed and perseverance. We need voluntary practice, an honest and sporty lifestyle, and a love of the sport. This is what a young person who is serious about the level of competition understands.

But what is expected of a coach for these young people? Does the coach make his player selection and decisions in everyday coaching work on an honest basis, with athletic criteria, respecting young people? The most important characteristics of a good coach are said to be communication skills, honesty, a positive strong vision, the ability to act as a role model and the desire to see and encounter the trainees as individuals. Species competence is, of course, a basic assumption.

However, the reality, especially on racetracks and changing rooms, is still unfortunately often different. Over the past fall, some teams have once again witnessed clutter, favoritism or discrimination based on questionable factors, barking and total discouragement from players, and even attempts to intentionally harm an opponent brought to the pitch. This happens on both greens and ice.

It is sad that this often happens with the tacit approval of both the club management and the adults around the team. Power fascinates and blinds, fear dampens. After all, it is the old truth of young team sports that if you open your mouth to real grievances, your own young person will be blacklisted. He doesn’t play, he’s not selected for the team. It’s easier to close your eyes and mouth and look next to you than to take a risk and get up to talk. Embarrassing, isn’t it?

You boys coach, coaching manager, club player. What are the criteria for making your choice? Do you have the strength, courage, courage, and respect? Do you act honestly, on an athletic basis? Are you a youth support, a coach, or a silencer after all?

