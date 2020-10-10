Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion Athlete of the Year should not be chosen at all

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 10, 2020
Sports gala organizing in January 2021 seems unnecessary due to gathering restrictions and a broken sports year. This year, with the exception of winter sports, only a few sports have been able to host international competitions. Almost every sport of value has been canceled, as well as the main event of the year, the Olympics moved by a year.

For athletes, choosing an athlete of the year would be unfair. In only a few forms of sport have athletes been able to provide eligible international displays. Of course, domestic summer sports championships have been solved in a couple of team sports and a few individual sports, some of which have not even been noticed by the media. Instead of a sports gala, a televised broadcast could show a compilation of previous galas and the athlete of the year selections.

Viljo Kokkonen

pensioner, Vantaa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

