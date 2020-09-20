Reader ‘s opinion At the hospital, we were able to spend the last moments together as a family

For our little daughter, Terhokoti was a place to be in the same place with my father all the time.

My husband died at Terhokoti a few years ago. For him, that time meant that his wife and small child were allowed to be by the side all the time. Didn’t need to land alone and didn’t miss the heart.

For me as a wife, Terhokoti was like a little oasis between cancer, a crazy family of children, soon-to-be-on single parenthood, and eternal longing. I got pre-greased sandwiches for breakfast, and went to the sauna while someone else looked at my husband.

For our daughter, Terhokoti was a place where she was allowed to be in the same place with her father all the time, to pick up juice ice for the fathers from the freezer and to play with a fun institutional helper. Got to feed the aquarium fish and water the flowers in the yard, visit my dad sometimes and then go to the playroom for a little rampage.

When death came, a different life began. The wife’s life began as a widow and single parent. The child’s life began, wondering, “So isn’t the father coming back?”

Meetings with the Terhokodi family worker were a big deal. Likewise, a family mourning camp after a while. Later, the daughter joined a children’s grief group led by a familiar family worker. At the health home, we got to spend the rest of the time together as a family.

We remember nice things about Terhokoti often, bad things less often. I think it’s a miracle.

Grateful mother

