Reader ‘s opinion Ask the patient what they think about euthanasia

Finnish Medical Association Executive Director Kati Myllymäki wrote (HS Opinion 14.4.)that about 7,000 members had responded to the Medical Association’s euthanasia survey.

The survey was sent to the wrong address. The questionnaire should have been sent to those patients who no longer have any chance of recovering from a serious illness, such as the end stage of cancer for which curative treatment is no longer available. How many of these people are in favor of euthanasia, how many are in favor of hospice care? For many, the end time is one of suffering.

My friend died of cancer. He suffered relatives ’unreasonable pain for two weeks, even though he was in convalescent care. What is the significance of the fact that the Medical Association requires good treatment in the final stages if it does not succeed in practice?

What right does a doctor have to decide that a person must first suffer and then die? Why can’t a person decide for himself if he wants to sleep away in peace?

One waiting for euthanasia

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.