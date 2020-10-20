Reader ‘s opinion As time changes, so do the means of regional policy

The car and laptop must be able to be used smoothly and at a reasonable cost throughout the country. Therefore, the construction of high-speed broadband connections must be invested in the next few years, including state money.

Jussi Pillinen addressed in his column (HS 18.10.) opportunities for teleworking and a more regional Finland. He estimates that regional policy may be a global phenomenon in the 2020s. I agree.

The corona era has paved the way for a decentralized society. People’s hopes for the conditions of a good life are also in a state of change. The relationship with nature is intensifying. Many want to be close to older parents, leading the route back to childhood landscapes. Many also wish for a multi-place life with two homes.

Studying, working and trying are successful, no matter where you are, when living conditions are good throughout the country. Basic services, training opportunities, transport connections and high-speed network connections must be available throughout Finland.

The car and laptop must be able to be used smoothly and at a reasonable cost throughout the country. Therefore, the construction of high-speed broadband connections must be invested in the next few years, including state money. In data or decisions related to the movement of people, people’s needs and regional justice must not be overshadowed by other perspectives.

It is the task of the state to ensure that people’s wishes are met and that the conditions for living are equal throughout the country. Interrupted network connections and the continuing rise in the price of motoring or electricity transmission charges are examples of everyday concerns that need to be addressed. People need to be allowed to live in big cities, small towns, church villages as well as rural villages according to their own wishes.

The state must also put itself at the forefront of development and grant its employees extensive teleworking rights. Flexibility brings everyday opportunities to employees and their families. Doing work must not be tied to a postal code. Government services must be available throughout Finland.

Pull wrote about “centrally led regional brutalism”. Certainly mistakes have been made. In the big picture, however, there has been a deliberate attempt by this country to concentrate people, services and jobs in only a few of the biggest cities. The project of one hundred embassies a few years ago is an example of this.

This “centralization brutalism” has narrowed people’s opportunities and become costly. It’s an old policy. When a place loses its relevance in studying, working, and trying, the rationale for changing such spending becomes stronger.

Regional policy has produced a great deal of good. For example, the importance of a comprehensive university network for people and regions is widely recognized, although half a century ago its builders faced harsh criticism.

The means of regional policy change as times change. The goals are still the same: to build opportunities for all Finns, to support balanced regional development and to combat inequality.

Annika Saarikko

chairman of the center

