Reader ‘s opinion As a teacher, I feel like a paramedic at the scene of an accident

Espoo’s intentions to save on schools are shocking.

I read shocked (HS 17.2.)that the City of Espoo is currently preparing a savings package for education and early childhood education.

In my work as a classroom teacher, I get to follow from the fence what the decisions of the City of Espoo’s Finnish-language teaching staff and the Board of Education and Early Childhood Education mean at the grassroots level in a primary school in Espoo. The situation is already extremely worrying. Class teachers have been driven into a situation where it is impossible for us to accomplish the task given to us as well as the children deserve.

Espoo has set out to vigorously implement the idea that every child has the right to a nearby school. In practice, this means reducing special classes and placing children in need of support in the general education class of a local school. A local school is a good option for a child’s social relations and the smooth running of the family’s daily life. However, both the education provider and the parents of the children should be critical of whether it is the best option for all in terms of the child’s learning and balanced growth.

General education group sizes are large, and there are plenty of students in each group who need special and enhanced support. If nearly a third or even more students in a large teaching group need additional support for their learning, good intentions and carefully completed support documents at Wilma will not suffice.

In classes where inclusion is already taking place, there may be almost half of the students in the class who need extra support. We need more special teachers and school assistants in schools so that there are realistic conditions for supporting pupils.

With the help of one class teacher and a few support lessons from a large-scale special education teacher, most students do not get the support they would need. Not to mention general support for students who would also need the teacher’s attention in class. During lessons, I often feel like a paramedic at the scene of an accident. I assess who needs help most critically and who can wait. Too often there are too many waiters, as a result of which the peace of learning suffers.

As a teacher I wear out under my workload and experience a constant feeling of inadequacy when I see what my students would need, but the school doesn’t have to offer it to them. I am not alone with my thoughts, but many colleagues agree with me. We have the know-how to support those children who need it the most, but we have been deprived of the means to implement the support.

Children who are already the most vulnerable are becoming the payers of school savings. Schools need more resources than savings if we want to provide all pupils with an equal primary school.

Frustrated class teacher

