Reader ‘s opinion As a trainer, I’m in ache when younger folks contemplate Finnish to be a junti-like language that’s ashamed to talk.

A younger Finnish particular person needs to stroll within the movement of intoxicating English and offers a world picture of himself.

Within the editorial (HS 6.9.) Was involved the ever-narrowing language expertise of Finnish younger folks. Younger folks now not select German, French and Russian, as a result of they assume that English is doing very effectively on this planet.

The dominance of the English language is undermining the home languages. In accordance with the editorial, “English is inside our heads” because of, amongst different issues, the large superiority of the American leisure business. Thats how it’s.

In my on a regular basis instructing, I ache every single day that our personal mom tongue, Finnish, now not appears to curiosity anybody. It’s thought-about by many younger folks to be an historic Strait language that’s largely ashamed to talk and write. Some feels extra fashionable to jot down to mates Right this moment I purchased a brand new jacket than that as we speak I purchased a brand new jacket.

It’s much more embarrassing to confess that the Finnish language belongs to the Finno-Ugric language and that our household languages ​​embody Estonian, Hungarian, vest and Veps. It could be higher to say that the Finnish language is Latin-based and that the English language is said to Finland.

Because of its distinction, the Finnish language appears like a junt-like language that isn’t understood anyplace apart from in Finland.

A younger Finnish particular person needs to stroll within the movement of intoxicating English and offers a world picture of himself. It’s a pity that it’s more and more showing as monolingualism as real multilingualism. Kalevala, Juhani Aho, Maiju Lassila and Pentti Haanpää don’t belong to that world. When the course studying comes Unknown Soldier, on a regular basis ache begins on a regular basis: cannot stand curiosity. It truly is boring.

The tongue stays sturdy when used. The standing of the Finnish language doesn’t stay automated, however its preservation as a language utilized in all areas of society requires acutely aware care. Language coverage isn’t just a speech and lofty statements, however an exercise that guides on a regular basis language decisions.

The therapy of 1’s personal language is a matter of our cultural heritage and values ​​and has many socially vital penalties. Nonetheless, evidently our society doesn’t perceive this. The Finnish language is disappearing at a wild fee among the many lifeless languages.

Thankfully, my retirement days are about to start – It’s great! – and I can depart the instructing of Finnish language and literature to youthful folks. Congratulations to those rescuers!

Arja Krook

highschool lecturer, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, chosen and delivered by HS editorial. You possibly can depart a remark or learn the rules of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.