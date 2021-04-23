Reader ‘s opinion Artificial intelligence stumbles on regulation in Europe

The responsible use of artificial intelligence must be ensured by means other than vague provisions.

European Union published a new draft regulation this week on the single market for artificial intelligence in the Member States (HS 21.4). The law would apply to artificial intelligence applications that are estimated to involve high risks. The draft sets very strict and unclear requirements for high-risk artificial intelligence. This is a big problem, as future regulation will have as massive an impact on the market as the Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) a few years ago.

These artificial intelligence applications are considered to manipulate human behavior, which could lead to an adverse effect on the individual. High-risk applications include, for example, biometric remote sensing, recruitment algorithms, and individual risk or creditworthiness assessment. It has even been rumored that the law would be extended to cover all public sector AI systems, regardless of the level of risk.

In addition to the ambiguity of the risk definition, it has been suggested that a breach of the law could result in a fine of up to 4% of companies’ turnover. This is likely to weaken companies’ investment in artificial intelligence and also Europe’s position in international competition. At worst, American and Asian companies would act as importers of artificial intelligence into the EU, leaving the EU in control of the development of artificial intelligence.

Small and medium-sized operators, who create a large part of innovation, face high barriers to market entry as a result of the law. In addition, a possible assessment of the public sector at the highest risk level could prevent the use of artificial intelligence in the sector.

The EU should therefore weigh the risks of artificial intelligence applications against the benefits they bring to society.

The responsible use of artificial intelligence must be ensured by means other than vague provisions. Artificial intelligence requires in-depth expertise, and all decisions about it must be made by experts, including the regulation of artificial intelligence. In addition to machine learning, artificial intelligence actors are required to have extensive knowledge of ethics, for example. Without overall expertise, very questionable products will be developed in the worst case.

There are also many positives in the draft, such as the inclusion of test environments. But if the EU plays too confidently, it will jeopardize all innovation in the field of artificial intelligence. To lead the development of artificial intelligence, Europe must be able to develop its own technologies and applications – otherwise we will weaken the EU economy and employment, and we will use artificial intelligence that is not necessarily based on a European value base.

Christian Guttmann

Artificial Intelligence Director, TietoEVRY

