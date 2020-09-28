Reader ‘s opinion Appropriate treatment in job search is not an unreasonable wish

Good treatment includes communication about the progress of the job search.

Sami Raitakangas (HS Opinion 18.9.) like obligations to employers in the new active model envisaged by the government. The desire for fair treatment in job search is not unreasonable. Good treatment includes communication about the progress of the job search. Many employers already take their employer image as seriously as the customer experience they offer. Recruitment professionals know how strong a memory footprint is lacking in communication for a job seeker.

When the goal is to raise the employment rate, employers and job seekers are in the same boat. The application obligation does not increase the number of vacancies but the number of applications to be processed. We therefore sympathize with those who work for a quality applicant experience.

Lauri Vaisto

leading consultant, Duunitori oy

