Reader ‘s opinion Applicant experience creates and destroys employer brands

The value of a good employer brand is often easiest to see once it has been lost.

Pseudonym Frustrated job seeker (HS Opinion 26.4.) described their poor applicants ’experiences of public administration internships. The lack of interim information and the lack of eye contact in the interview situation are unpleasant first contacts in working life, which are also perpetrated in the private sector.

Some of the problems are technical. If there are hundreds of applications per job, it is obvious that they will not be answered individually. Even an automatic mass message about the progress of a process is always better than complete silence.

A greater barrier to a good applicant experience is often elsewhere. In our 2021 National Recruitment Survey, professionals in the field considered job definition, the recruiting supervisor’s commitment to the process, and the connection of recruitment to the organization’s strategy to be the most important factors for successful recruitment. These are not information system issues. They relate to the culture of the workplace and the maturity to see competence as a competitive advantage.

In the discussion of the applicant experience, it is easy to get lost in the details, such as the chocolate bars sent to the applicants. Indeed, they can be a memorable touch to a process that has been long-term and systematically developed to be applicant-friendly.

However, the path to a sustainable candidate experience always begins with an internal discussion of how important competence is to the organization in general.

In areas facing skills shortages, recruitment has long been for sales, marketing and customer service. The biggest difference between a poor customer and applicant experience is that the latter is commented on more publicly so far without mentioning their own or the name of the organization. That’s not to say that a good clock doesn’t fall far – and evil even further.

Lauri Vaisto

leading consultant, Duunitori oy

