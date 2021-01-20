Reader ‘s opinion Annual leave would help parents of young children

With the annual leave, every family would become acquainted with the support system in good time, without being stigmatized.

Anni Pihlaja mixed Nea Rausku and Sanni-Mari Kaarto (HS Opinion 16.1.) Wrote about concrete support for families with children through properly targeted services. I agree that assistance and receive support at home should take place at an earlier stage, before the complete total exhaustion.

Based on my own experience and that of my circle of acquaintances, it would be good for every toddler’s close parent to have a weekend-long annual vacation, regardless of the availability of grandmothers and godparents. A municipal family worker would come home to care for the children during the annual leave and make observations about the family’s resources and need for support. During that time, parents could take care of family matters and a possible relationship in peace, or just sleep.

With the annual leave, every family would become acquainted with the support system in good time, without being stigmatized. It would be easy to get to the puzzle and offer help. Thanks to the annual interlocutors, the real coping situation of families and everyday patterns would be known before the situation crises.

Paula Timonen

pharmacist, mother of four

Lappeenranta

