Reader ‘s opinion An intelligent and weatherproof electricity grid is essential for local residents

Finland’s already aging electricity distribution infrastructure is currently being renewed to meet the needs of society’s electrification and renewable energy production in the future.

Henri Elo wrote (HS Opinion 30.9.) on the pricing of electricity distribution and its importance as a factor of attraction for municipalities.

Personally, I would like to highlight the role of a smart and strong electricity grid in promoting local development, vitality and entrepreneurship. Very few things in today’s society operate without electricity – and this will only be emphasized in the future as digitalisation, the development of telecommunications connections and electrification progresses.

The development of a smart and strong electricity grid and the services built on it will require investment. Indeed, most of the costs of electricity distribution arise from the construction, development and maintenance of the network and from the financing of all this. As monopolies, the task of companies is to ensure that their pricing is cost-effective, and this is key to equal treatment of customers. Price increases or reductions are made primarily on the basis of how investment needs and operating costs develop.

It is true that there are large regional and inter-company differences in electricity distribution prices. This is primarily due to how much customers are paying for the cost of building and maintaining a smart and strong network, not because company owners are specifically aiming for either an expensive or cheaper company than peer companies.

The Caruna Group includes two very different types of companies, of which Caruna Espoo oy has 28 customers and Caruna oy has six customers per network kilometer sharing costs. Caruna Espoo oy is one of the cheapest companies in Finland and just announced a price reduction, while Caruna oy is among the most expensive. Both have the same owner.

Noora Neilimo-Kontio

Director of Public Relations and Regulation, Caruna

