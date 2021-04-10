Reader ‘s opinion An individual and regular service supports the job seeker in finding employment

The aim of the reform is not to punish, passivate or restrict the unemployed. In principle, the jobseeker would choose for himself / herself what job opportunities he / she is applying for.

Sociology Assistant Professor Lena Näre and Associate Professor of Sociology Sari Näre wrote critically about the Nordic employment service model decided by the government last autumn in the budget debate (HS Guest Pen 9.4.).

In the model, a jobseeker would apply for a job on his or her own and the amount of individual support offered to him or her would be significantly increased. An expert from the TE Office or the municipality participating in the municipality’s employment promotion experiment would meet the jobseeker every two weeks from the beginning of unemployment and support him or her in finding a job or refer him or her to the necessary services.

The aim of the reform is not to punish, passivate or restrict the unemployed. In principle, the jobseeker would choose for himself / herself what job opportunities he / she is applying for. In job search discussions between the TE Office or the municipality and the jobseeker, the services supporting the job search and the number of job opportunities to be applied for would be agreed individually. At the same time, unemployment security consequences would be reasonable so that the jobseeker’s rights and obligations would be better balanced. The first forgetfulness or omission would be followed by a reminder, and the durations of the so-called quarantines would be staggered.

The reform is estimated to increase employment by about ten thousand people. The employment impact that the jobseeker would have with the TE Office or a municipal expert has a significant impact on employment. According to research, it is the regular encounter of a jobseeker, active job placement and job search monitoring that shortens unemployment periods.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy will send a draft of the legislative changes to the opinion round during the spring. The relevant government proposal is to be submitted to Parliament at the beginning of the autumn session. The goal is for the changes to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

Kimmo Ruth

labor market counselor

Outi Viljamaa

Advisory Officer Ministry of Employment and the Economy

