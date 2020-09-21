Reader ‘s opinion An immigration unit for top experts must be established in Finland

At present, the rigid handling of work permits does not make Finland an attractive country for top experts.

Anu Ubaud brought up in his column (HS 13.9.) Why work-based immigration and top experts are vital for Finland. He also highlighted the fact that in Silicon Valley, for example, more and more top experts have already moved or are considering moving to another country.

Finland has been mentioned, but the unfortunate truth is that the rigid handling of work permits and other inward-warming demands do not make Finland an attractive country for top experts. This is also shown by the modest results achieved so far, for example, the meager 23 startup residence permits issued in 2018 by the startup visa program operated by Business Finland. (Kauppalehti 4/4/2019).

In order not to miss this opportunity of a thousand bucks to bring new top experts to Finland, I propose a new kind of operating model. A fully independent and highly skilled immigration unit must be established in Finland. This unit is granted the right to issue two-year residence permits to non-EU applicants and the right to apply the so-called D visa procedure without an availability check. It is also very important that the unit is able to process applications quickly, for example 48 hours.

In addition, it is important that applicants can also be served in housing, spouse employment, and English-language day care centers and schools. The City of Helsinki has already done a good job with the City as a Service concept, for example. However, the number of day care places and schools needs to be clearly increased.

Should such a unit be established, I promise that the Maria 01 growth business campus will provide facilities for the operation of the unit to be established. However, according to the project, many other stakeholders are also needed, such as Migri, the City of Helsinki, and possibly other public and private actors related to the theme.

Ville Simola

CEO, Maria 01 Growth Business Campus

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.