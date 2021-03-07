Reader ‘s opinion An extensive toolkit is needed to prevent youth violence

Support must be available at every stage of a child’s and young person’s development.

Päivi Honkatukia and Jenni Kallio did (HS Guest Pen 24.2.) Important remarks on youth nausea and the challenges of the service system. When the root cause of violence is sought as the key to the lock, focusing on individual factors threatens to divert attention away from the whole. Youth violence is a multifactorial phenomenon in the prevention of which the development of the system plays an important role.

Working with children and young people is at best reminiscent of couple dance, where genuine interaction is a key factor. Only a well-to-do employee can commit, care and walk alongside. Factors that promote well-being include an appropriate workload, support from the work community, realistic goals and an adequate level of pay in relation to the demands of the job. Researched working methods increase not only the effectiveness of services but also well-being at work.

Violence by and in the face of young people can only be effectively prevented with a sufficiently large set of tools. Factors to consider include family poverty, well-being during pregnancy, and parenting skills.

Individual-level risks include, for example, emotional coldness, trauma experiences, certain neuropsychological deficiencies, and intoxicants.

Taken individually, however, the predictive value of the various risk factors is modest. Similarly, no single intervention works in all situations. It is therefore unreasonable that the Kiva School program, which has been studied to reduce bullying, for example, has now been branded inoperable.

If the development of methods takes place as short-term projects, the evaluation of effectiveness is often incomplete. Short-term stress increases the workload and also makes it difficult to embed efficient ways of working in structures. The work found to be effective must continue to be supported on a long-term and varied basis.

Coronavirus prevention has been illustrated using a perforated cheese model. Contraception is described as slices of cheese that, when placed in succession, patch each other’s openings. The more slices, the fewer holes that permeate the entire stack. The model is also suitable for violence prevention. Although early intervention is the primary solution, support must be available at every stage of child and adolescent development.

According to the Juvenile Delinquency Survey, crimes committed by young people have stabilized at a record low. Recent acts of violence do not nullify all the good developments of recent decades. It would probably be impossible to build a system in which tragedies like Koskela would not happen at all.

To the extreme however, blocking the holes that led to events through the system is the only ethically sustainable goal. In shocking situations, a healthy society stops to think about how to proceed from this.

There are no miracle cures, but patching holes requires long-term, multidisciplinary and collaborative work based on reliable research data.

Taina Laajasalo

Docent of Forensic Psychology

leading expert

Expertise on anti-violence work

Marko Manninen

Docent of Clinical Psychology, Psychotherapist, Specialist Researcher

Department of Health and Welfare

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.