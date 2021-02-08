Reader ‘s opinion An alternative to summer work alongside summer work

Not all young people need to become entrepreneurs, but all young people benefit from work experience – whether they came as a summer entrepreneur or in a summer job.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) said she wanted to start driving the nationwide summer work voucher model, from which Helsingin Sanomat also news (1.2.). The aim of the uniform summer work voucher model would be to offer all young people, regardless of their place of residence, the opportunity for summer work. Through summer jobs, the young person gets to gain money and valuable experience from working life, which has been researched to help them get involved in working life later.

In addition to summer work vouchers, a summer entrepreneur voucher has been introduced in several municipalities and cities. The aim of the summer entrepreneur voucher is to support young people to employ themselves in the summer as entrepreneurs or as entrepreneurs. Through summer entrepreneurship, young people have the opportunity to gain valuable work experience even when paid work is not available. At the same time, the young person gets to try their wings as an entrepreneur on a low threshold and learn important working life and entrepreneurial skills.

In addition to the summer entrepreneurship voucher, many young people need information and support when they become summer entrepreneurs, as entrepreneurship is a leap into the unknown for many. Various actors already have ready-made models for municipalities to implement summer entrepreneurship. For example, in the Economy and Youth TAT’s Summer Entrepreneur campaign, in addition to the summer entrepreneur voucher, young people are offered entrepreneurship training, personal guidance and joint networking and sales events.

There is a need for low-threshold entrepreneurship experiments from the perspective of both young people and society. According to the TAT Future Report (2020), the main barriers for young people to entrepreneurship are a lack of interest and a belief that they would not succeed as an entrepreneur. Society, on the other hand, benefits from entrepreneurship in addition to services and products in many tax streams, which is why there is a broad consensus on the positive importance of entrepreneurship for society.

In 2020, a total of 170 young people participated in TAT’s Summer Entrepreneur campaign in Helsinki, Oulu and Vantaa, every third of whom planned to continue their business activities even after the summer.

The summer entrepreneurship voucher and summer entrepreneurship should therefore be offered to young people as a natural and well-established alternative alongside summer jobs.

Not all young people need to become entrepreneurs, but all young people benefit from work experience – whether they came as a summer entrepreneur or in a summer job.

Sanna Ikäläinen

Project Manager, Summer Entrepreneur Campaign, Finance and Youth TAT

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.