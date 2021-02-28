Reader ‘s opinion Amnesty continues to demand the immediate release of Alexei Navalny

Not everyone imprisoned innocently and on political grounds are prisoners of conscience.

Amnesty International no longer defines opposition politician Alexei Navalny as a prisoner of conscience. In the editorial (HS 26.2) it was found that Amnesty made a mistake. It is true. The mistake was made when Navalny was called a prisoner of conscience.

Amnesty has co-created and defined the term prisoner of conscience. Not everyone imprisoned innocently and on political grounds are prisoners of conscience. Amnesty defines a prisoner of conscience as someone who has lost his or her freedom to defend his or her beliefs or has been discriminated against — and who has not used or incited violence or hatred.

The title of prisoner of conscience was now given to Navalny too quickly in response to his unjust arrest. However, due to his past statements, Navalnyi does not meet the criteria of a prisoner of conscience created by Amnesty himself.

In practice, the policy has no effect on Amnesty’s demands or work on behalf of Navalny. He has been imprisoned solely on political grounds and must be released immediately. The mess we created ourselves has shifted the focus away from this demand and the work to be done for it.

The editorial also made it clear that the values ​​at the heart of Amnesty can be shaken by pressure. Amnesty’s decision-making does not rely on Twitter discussions, lobbying or pressure. A systematic propaganda machinery has in recent days brought up Navalny’s old statements against him. However, that does not change the fact that it was precisely because of those statements that Navalny should not have been called a prisoner of conscience.

Amnesty is based on values. It is therefore important that we act on them and admit our mistakes, even when it has negative consequences.

Now the biggest consequence is that there is a debate about Amnesty’s internal decision-making when it comes to human rights violations in Russia. We are to blame for this ourselves, but we hope to be able to focus on what is most important to us in the future: the release of Navalny from prison.

Frank Johansson

Executive Director, Amnesty Finland

