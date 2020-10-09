Reader ‘s opinion Allowing young people to express their opinions without fear of harassment

Adults update young people’s low interest in participating in social affairs, but at the same time they try to keep young people quiet on social media.

In young people have the right to express their opinions without a contemptuous and ridiculous shout. Unfortunately, this is not clear to all adults.

Among others, the Ombudsman for Children and Plan Finland have talked about the harassment that active young people experience on social media. We in the Finnish Federation for Child Welfare have also heard the same message. One of the young people we met summed it up like this: society does not like young people who have an opinion.

It is to be stopped that young people are also being harassed by adults. Some young people are confused by this inappropriate behavior – perhaps they have only come across it after taking an interest in social influence. On the other hand, not all young people may recognize that adult misbehavior is wrong. No wonder – adults insult each other on social media as well.

At the same time, elsewhere, adults are updating young people’s low interest in social issues. What does trying to disturb them quietly when they dare to express their opinions do young people’s self-esteem and social activism? And what happens if only the hardest ones dare to participate? For whom and on whose terms will we then build society?

Fortunately, there are positive experiences. In the words of one young person, “it’s kind of really great and encouraging to make an impact when you see and feel that we young people really want to be listened to and that our things are important”.

Take young people seriously. And behave as an adult belongs. This creates a culture of discussion in which everyone dares to participate, and builds a world where young people can feel an important and valued part of society.

Ira Custódio

Mari Väistö

Finnish Federation for Child Welfare

