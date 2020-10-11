Reader ‘s opinion Allowing safe events is in the interest of society

Professional event organizers have received special praise from the authorities for successful exceptional arrangements.

Department of Science The HS analysis (7.10.) Referred to significant risk to the public from the spread of the coronavirus.

Tens of thousands of public events are held in Finland every year. They are organized both on a hobby basis and professionally. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, ensuring health safety has become an essential factor and has placed new demands on operators. The ability of a professional and an enthusiast to conduct a public event safely varies greatly.

Data on the recent spread of the coronavirus, published by the Department of Health and Welfare in early October, show that the infections have originated in family circles, private parties, workplaces, hobbies and educational institutions. Recent news reports have shown that large clusters of infections have also emerged at student events. According to publicly available information, no coronavirus infection has been detected in the public after the public events have been held since the beginning of June on the basis of official regulations and instructions.

Professional event organizers have received special praise from the authorities for successful exceptional arrangements. Event organizers have invested a lot of money and resources to implement new security policies, equipment and plans.

This has also been noticed by healthcare professionals. Mightily In A-Studio Juha Tuominen, CEO of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), who visited the ballet and theater performances, where he had visited, as examples of successful security arrangements. A professional and responsible event organizer will be able to carry out events safely even during the coronavirus and will ensure that the public also follows the safety instructions given.

The event industry employs 20,000 full-time and up to 175,000 people temporarily in Finland. The sector has 3,200 companies nationwide and a total value of EUR 2.35 billion. Event business activities sector has been heavily restricted for over half of the more than half a year and the industry companies are concerned about the conditions for further action.

Event cancellations affect business for years. The slowdown will also affect companies, jobs and jobs in the accommodation, catering and transport sectors. The events also have far-reaching effects on the municipal and regional economy.

Professional actors in the field cannot yet be identified in the administration and licensing processes. At the Event Industry Association, we are currently looking for ways to change this. It is in the interest of society that safe events that generate business and work are also possible during a viral epidemic.

Pekka Timonen

Chairman of the Board

Kalle Marttinen

Vice Chairman of the Board

Event Industry Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.