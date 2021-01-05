Reader ‘s opinion All roads are made for passage

However, a private road and a courtyard road are two different things.

Markku Peutere (HS Opinion 2.1.) proposed a new clear traffic sign for private roads.

Private roads are either roads leading to private lands and real estate, or they follow old settlements in the style of old settlements. There are a total of 360,000 kilometers of private roads in Finland, of which 90,000 kilometers are permanently inhabited. Private roads make up 80 percent of the Finnish road network and are 3.5 times more than the roads maintained by the state and municipalities.

Landowners and property owners along the road are responsible for the construction and rehabilitation of private roads, but the occasional use of private roads is rarely restricted. Naturally, parking there too requires the consent of the landowner.

A private road and a driveway are two different things. The driveway is a private road for the property owner, so both roads should be marked with different traffic signs.

The number of private roads is not declining, on the contrary. Municipalities will relinquish responsibility for the maintenance of low-traffic roads, and more cottage roads will become more available as teleworking becomes more common.

If you regularly use a private road, it is fair to contact the Road Administration and agree on a reasonable fee for using the road. Charges levied on road users keep private roads in good condition, which is important in times of need.

Sakari Partinen

private road partner, Sipoo

