Reader ‘s opinion All human rights belong to us all

“All people are born free and equal in value and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience, and they are to act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood. ”

Thus begins the Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10 December 1948. That declaration enshrined human rights comprehensively for the first time and served as a starting point for the later system of human rights treaties.

Teppo Sillantaus wrote (HS Markings 10.4.) the indivisibility of human rights and misinterpretations of the concept. The bridge is right in that there are concepts of human rights that are still somewhat unknown to the general public and are sometimes misused.

The indivisibility of human rights means that, together, all human rights form an inseparable whole in which every right and freedom is equally important. Violation of one right may adversely affect the exercise of other rights. Human rights are thus inseparable and interdependent.

The change and development of the world has again and again made it necessary for us to look at the implementation and monitoring of agreements. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a heavy core, but the actual human rights treaties binding on states will be defined later. Nine treaties have been ratified by the UN, and with their additional protocols, they safeguard 40 fundamental human rights for every human being around the world.

The idea of ​​indivisibility is based on this – securing the realization of all human rights as a whole. That is exactly the idea that has been around since the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

In his text, Sillantaus referred, apparently in a sense of humor, to a tweet from a campaign by the Finnish UN Federation two years ago to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its message is still as relevant as when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted. Human rights are indivisible and belong to all of us.

Helena Laukko

executive director

Saara-Sofia Sirén

chairman

Finnish UN

