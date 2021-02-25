Reader ‘s opinion Akava’s proposal would stiffen the labor dispute settlement system

The development of a mediation system should start with the real problem. The pain points are in the Collective Bargaining Act of 1946 and the completely dysfunctional peace system made possible by it.

Akava on 18 February, its negotiating bodies published their proposals for reforming the conciliation system. Among other things, the proposal would weaken the role of social partners in the mediator selection process and increase the role of the mediator by requiring a continuous dialogue.

In addition, the content of the settlement proposal would not be tied to the so-called main opening, but would emphasize the specifics of the industry. In Finnish, the proposal seeks to move away from the so-called general line. Akava’s proposal would also interfere with contractual autonomy, as the settlement proposal could force collective agreements on sectors or companies, even if the other party to the negotiations did not want them.

Akavan the report does not comment at all on the need to reform the Collective Bargaining Act of 1946, which, however, forms the basis of our entire system of negotiation and agreement. Flaws in the law can be proven, among other things, as the prevalence of illegal labor disputes.

The mediator helps the parties to resolve their dispute, but the common interest of the whole labor market, economic development and employment must also be taken into account. If the defense of the main opening of the round and the general economic situation remain secondary in conciliation, the number of disputes will increase and Finland’s competitiveness will deteriorate.

Behind the door of the mediator, a queue of demanding higher pay rises is formed. Moreover, it will be almost impossible to find the main opener of the negotiating round in the future, because which sector would like the salary round as a threshold mat?

We like remains a good model for social partners to take turns to nominate their candidates as mediators. In this case, the persons have also been assessed together as familiar with the labor market system, reliable and capable of impartial action. Current legislation ensures the independence and autonomy of the mediator’s capacity to act, including from political influence.

Already, the mediator has the opportunity to help the parties before labor disputes break out. This does not require changes in the law. The mandatory dialogue of the conciliator between all parties is foreign to practice, as the parties must first and foremost be able to agree on themselves. The submission of mandatory settlement proposals within a certain time limit would increase the rejection of proposals and, on the other hand, would encourage the parties to submit strike notices in order to reach conciliation.

The impartial economic entity envisaged in the context of the Conciliation Office essentially raises the question of what such an entity would be needed for and who would be those impartial economic wisdom who knew the specifics of each sector. The Bank of Finland is already able to produce objective information about the economy.

Are open to discuss development needs related to our system, but then development should start with the right problem. The pain points are in the Collective Bargaining Act of 1946 and the completely dysfunctional peace system made possible by it.

Tuomas Aarto

CEO, Service Employers Palta

Minna Etu-Seppälä

Labor Market Director, Chemical Industry

Minna Helle

Labor Market Director, Technology Industry

Anna Lavikkala

Labor Market Director, Finnish Trade Union Confederation

