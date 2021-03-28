Reader ‘s opinion Age-appropriate civic service is not an option

Human rights should be strongly involved in the conscription debate.

Reserve Association Vice-President Terhi Hakola (HS Opinion 22.3.) said awaits with interest the results of the work of the Parliamentary Committee on the Development of Conscription. According to Hakola, the committee would now have “an excellent opportunity to involve women more strongly in national defense”.

In my view, however, a more pressing need would be to bring the Finnish conscription system into line with the requirements of international human rights treaties through the work of the committee.

The UN Human Rights Committee has discussed Finland’s report on the implementation of the Convention on Civil and Political Rights. Most recently, in 2013, the Human Rights Committee called on Finland to extend the exemption from conscription for Jehovah’s Witnesses to other conscientious objectors. In addition, the Committee called on Finland to ensure that civilian service is not punitive in length or other characteristics. The UN Human Rights Council also pointed out the same problems in 2017.

As is well known, the exemption was not extended, but was completely abandoned in 2019. As a result, an even wider group is at risk of imprisonment for exercising their right to conscientious objection under the freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

On the other hand, there has been no cross-cutting about the duration of civilian service. Our country is therefore likely to receive reprimands from the UN again in the coming days, and the Conscription Committee should finally take them seriously.

Hakola also wondered what the future of civil service would look like and whether so-called civil service would be an option. The answer is that as long as compulsory civilian service is an alternative to military service in general, it must respect the convictions of conscientious objectors. Hopefully it can continue to be done in different places of service in different sectors of civil society.

Citizenship for the whole age group, on the other hand, is certainly not an option, as it would be enormously expensive and has not been found to be necessary in previous studies.

Aku Kervinen

NGO Coordinator, Conscientious objectors Association

