Reader ‘s opinion Adoption and family legislation needs comprehensive reform

Juha Jämsä (HS 15.9.) and Otto Meri (HS 8.9.) stated in their submissions that legislation on intra-family adoptions is out of date. It should include modern family relationships. According to the authors, this would be in the best interests of the child.

According to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, it is in the best interests of the child that family relationships are permanent. Adoption as well as divorce and new family patterns can thus be considered as opposed to it in principle. The best interests of the child can therefore also be used to justify the opposite view with Jämsä and Meri. The concept is problematic.

Adoption creates new family relationships for the child to replace the old ones. Maintaining old family relationships in adoption, as Jämsä suggested, would require a large-scale redefinition of the institution of adoption and parenting. There is a need for this, but it may not be possible to do so simply by amending adoption legislation.

Heikki Parviainen

Master of Philosophy, doctoral student, University of Helsinki

