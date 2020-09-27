Reader ‘s opinion Addressing and ending bullying requires systematic cooperation

The whole environment must respond to bullying and address the violence experienced by children and young people.

Schools cannot be solely responsible for intervening in school bullying. Schools need a network and an environment to support the prevention and response to school bullying. Effective, dialogical and systematic cooperation between different actors prevents bullying.

Bullying is a group phenomenon for which the prevention and early intervention of school bullying has been studied as a priority. Prevention and tackling bullying are systematically created by school structures and rules of procedure. This is best accomplished in close collaboration with the school, students, carers and a multi-professional network.

In addition, measures to support those who are being bullied and to prevent further bullying also play a very important role. This work is done in schools constantly when school bullying comes to light.

The whole environment must respond to bullying and address the violence experienced by children and young people, and guarantee school peace for all pupils. The fact that the environment in which children and young people live is safe increases well-being and thus prevents, among other things, mental health problems.

Zero tolerance is required for bullying. Let’s tackle bullying together. It is a matter for all of us to live in a non-violent and secure society and environment.

Liisa Ståhle

school curator, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.