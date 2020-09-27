Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion Addressing and ending bullying requires systematic cooperation

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 27, 2020
in World
0

The whole environment must respond to bullying and address the violence experienced by children and young people.

Schools cannot be solely responsible for intervening in school bullying. Schools need a network and an environment to support the prevention and response to school bullying. Effective, dialogical and systematic cooperation between different actors prevents bullying.

Bullying is a group phenomenon for which the prevention and early intervention of school bullying has been studied as a priority. Prevention and tackling bullying are systematically created by school structures and rules of procedure. This is best accomplished in close collaboration with the school, students, carers and a multi-professional network.

In addition, measures to support those who are being bullied and to prevent further bullying also play a very important role. This work is done in schools constantly when school bullying comes to light.

The whole environment must respond to bullying and address the violence experienced by children and young people, and guarantee school peace for all pupils. The fact that the environment in which children and young people live is safe increases well-being and thus prevents, among other things, mental health problems.

Zero tolerance is required for bullying. Let’s tackle bullying together. It is a matter for all of us to live in a non-violent and secure society and environment.

Liisa Ståhle

school curator, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The battle for a Supreme to the taste of Trump begins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In